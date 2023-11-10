JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘If Not Me, Who?’: As Ukraine Seeks Troops, Women Prepare for the Call” – New York Times

“… [F]ighting in Ukraine has bogged down in vicious battles of attrition along a zigzag [southeastern] front line …. [S]teady suppl[ies] of weapons and personnel are crucial … Ukraine … benefit[s] [from] … Western-donated armaments, [but] … relies on … its own population … [to] replenish[] forces — and Russia’s is about three times as large. … [E]fforts are underway to draw more Ukrainian women into the army … [including] [v]olunteer groups offering all-female training …. About 43,000 women [reportedly] now serve in the Ukrainian military … 40 percent [more than] 2021 … [T]he male fighting force … has more than tripled …. Ukrainian women are … in combat in southeastern Ukraine [already]. … [T]he military abolished restrictions that kept women from roles such as machine gunner, tank commander and sniper, and lifted rules prohibiting women from driving trucks. It raised the age limit for female recruits[] … [from] 40[] to 60 … [as it did for] men. …”