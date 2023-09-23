JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Ukrainian shock attacks could mark the beginning of the end of Russia’s grip on Crimea” – The Telegraph (UK)

“Twice [in one] … week, Crimea’s night skies lit up with the fiery destruction of valuable Russian military equipment. … [Ukrainian-launched] cruise missiles struck the Sevmorzavod shipyard, home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet[] … [with an] aftermath [that included] the skies over Sevastopol [being] illuminated by a burning landing ship and attack submarine. The following morning at Yevpatoriya … [there was] another fireball. … [T]he target was said to be one of Russia’s sophisticated S-400 Triumf air defence batteries. … While international attention has been on … Ukraine’s [slow,] grinding counter-offensive through the trenches and minefields of Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut, military analysts say another prong of Ukraine’s broad campaign is striking Crimea from afar[, 150 miles behind enemy lines]. Kyiv appears to be stepping up attacks on Russian naval targets … in Crimea and the … Black Sea. The peninsula, … occupied since 2014, remains a key [Ukrainian] objective … for its symbolic significance … [and] practical importance in supporting and supplying Russia’s invasion force. …”