JRL NEWSWATCH: “How to Solve Ukraine’s GOP Problem” – Newsweek

“… [T]hree of five GOP front runners for the presidential nomination are openly denigrating American support for the war-torn nation. … American bipartisan support for Ukraine remains strong … though it is notably down from the initial groundswell of horror over Russia’s full-scale invasion. From August 2022 to October 2023, the share of Americans who say their country is helping Ukraine ‘too much’ [reportedly] rose from 24 to 41 percent …. [and] [t]he share of Republican voters believing the U.S. is doing too much … increased from 43 to 62 percent … compared with a 9 to 14 percent jump among Democrats, and a 28 to 44 percent surge among independents. … Battlefield success is the most surefire way for Ukraine to reinvigorate its American partners. … But the clock is ticking. …”