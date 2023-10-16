JRL NEWSWATCH: “How the Israel-Hamas War Is Tilting the Global Power Balance in Favor of Russia, China” – Wall Street Journal
“Moscow and Beijing seek to ride the wave of solidarity with Palestinians while taking advantage of American distraction”
“The war between Israel and Hamas … is also affecting the global balance of power, stretching American and European resources while relieving pressure on Russia and providing new opportunities to China. … [F]or now, the war launched by Hamas on Oct. 7 with a brutal attack on Israeli towns and villages that killed some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, is proving a boon for America’s main geopolitical rivals. China, Russia and Iran have long sought to undermine the U.S.-backed international system and are now taking advantage of America’s distraction. … If anything, the crisis in the Middle East is … a reminder of how important America remains for the region and the world. … China is keeping a low profile — while the U.S. has rushed two aircraft carrier groups and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is flying around the region, aiming to contain the conflict. …”
You must log in to post a comment.