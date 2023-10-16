JRL NEWSWATCH: “How the Israel-Hamas War Is Tilting the Global Power Balance in Favor of Russia, China” – Wall Street Journal

“The war between Israel and Hamas … is also affecting the global balance of power, stretching American and European resources while relieving pressure on Russia and providing new opportunities to China. … [F]or now, the war launched by Hamas on Oct. 7 with a brutal attack on Israeli towns and villages that killed some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, is proving a boon for America’s main geopolitical rivals. China, Russia and Iran have long sought to undermine the U.S.-backed international system and are now taking advantage of America’s distraction. … If anything, the crisis in the Middle East is … a reminder of how important America remains for the region and the world. … China is keeping a low profile — while the U.S. has rushed two aircraft carrier groups and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is flying around the region, aiming to contain the conflict. …”