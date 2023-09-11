JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Russia learned from mistakes to slow Ukraine’s counteroffensive” – Washington Post

“Three months into Ukraine’s … counteroffensive, Russian occupying forces have largely been able to hold their positions, often by learning from past mistakes. They have reconstituted decimated units, swapped in new ones and turned from sweeping attacks to the defense of heavily fortified front lines, showing that despite heavy losses, Moscow is willing to dig in for the long haul and wait for the resolve of Ukraine’s Western backers to diminish. The relatively well-ordered defense marks … a shift from the early days of the war, when Russia overextended … in lumbering advances into territory it could not hold, at great cost. …”