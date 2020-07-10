JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Putin pushed aside the oligarchs and made Russia his own” – Washington Post/ Anders Åslund

“Anders Åslund is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. His latest book is ‘Russia’s Crony Capitalism: The Path From Market Economy to Kleptocracy.‘”

“In her deeply researched new book, Catherine Belton tells a dark tale of … Putin’s rise to power and … 20 years as [Russian] leader …. ‘Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On the West‘[] <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> … remind[s] [us] … how far we’ve come from … the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Western writers depicted a Russia full of hope and hints of freedom. We’ve also progressed far from … exhilarating but scary portrayals of … immensely rich [late 1990s] oligarchs … flock[ing] around … Yeltsin and his family. … Hers is a story about Putin, … KGB colleagues, businessmen and mobsters pieced together though [many relevant] interviews …. Belton’s access to prominent personalities is impressive, perhaps unmatched, … [yet they] also steer the [story’s] direction …. The main takeaway [–] … the KGB and organized crime have operated symbiotically for a long time and … their overt Russian nationalism is nothing but a veneer. ….”