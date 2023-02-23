JRL NEWSWATCH: “Here’s How Ukraine Could Retake Crimea” – Politico

“Just over a year ago, most western commentators and policymakers had effectively written off Ukraine ever regaining control of Crimea … invaded and annexed [by Russia] in … 2014. … [even as] it was still officially considered Ukrainian territory, and U.S. and European governments had denounced the invasion as unacceptable. … [Yet a] year after … Putin launched his disastrous war — which not only saw Russia annex further chunks of Ukraine, but which has already cost Russia more casualties than the U.S. saw in Vietnam — … geopolitical tides have shifted …. [I]n the past few months, with Ukrainian forces continuing to reclaim regions from Russian forces, western voices have begun revisiting a topic they’d long brushed off: Crimea. … “