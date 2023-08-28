JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘He Has Blood on His Hands'” – New York Times

“In a Ukraine village, there are no tears for Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner private militia, whose presumed death in a plane crash was reported this week.”

“Mykola Honchar lives in a crumbling stone house in what is left of a tiny hamlet of eastern Ukraine. … attacked by Russian forces … last year, as … Wagner mercenar[ies] … spearhead[ed] a renewed offensive. Even before the Kremlin set Wagner loose to wreak havoc … the Russian campaign was notable for its brutality. But from the moment Wagner forces entered the war … they earned a special reputation for bloodlust from civilians and soldiers alike. To [] Honchar, the death of … Prigozhin, responsible for so much carnage …, would be fitting — a violent end to a violent life. …”

Click here for: “‘He Has Blood on His Hands’; In a Ukraine village, there are no tears for Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner private militia, whose presumed death in a plane crash was reported this week.” – New York Times/ Marc Santora

 

 

