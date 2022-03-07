JRL NEWSWATCH: “GW Experts Offer Analysis and Observations on Russia/Ukraine Crisis” – GW Today

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

Elliott School panelists discussed military strategy, civilian resistance, economic sanctions and foreign affairs response to ongoing violent crisis.”

“…. Miscalculations have been an early theme … said Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies Director Marlene Laruelle. … [T]he [Putin] regime …File Photo of George Washington Bust at George Washington University showed it was not afraid to do what many people both abroad and internally didn’t think was imaginable in invading Ukraine, showing its high threshold for both receiving and delivering a mass amount of pain and causalities. … [Meanwhile,] resistance from Ukraine and its citizens has caught the Russian military operation by surprise. … includ[ing] a strong front from … Zelensky and his willingness [to] defend the country he leads. …”

“Kurt Volker …  former special representative for Ukraine negotiations, said [Russia’s] actions … have clearly shown that Putin is the aggressor and entered Ukraine unprovoked, contrary to what [Putin claimed] ….File Photo of Kurt Volker and W. Bruce Weinrod, adapted from image at defense.gov with photo credit to Senior Airman Nathan Lipscomb [F]or years, Putin’s actions have pointed toward restoring the old Soviet Union. Russian citizens and people of influence have had to be careful [about] speaking out … but there’s been a vocal enough internal opposition. ‘I think that Russians see that Putin is not acting rationally’ … ‘I think the Russian military sees this. I think the intelligence services see this, and I think they may be concerned about what he may do.’…”

