JRL NEWSWATCH: “Global outcry at civilian killings near Kyiv as fighting shifts east” – Reuters
“Global outrage spread … Monday at civilian killings in north Ukraine, including evidence of bound bodies shot at close range and a mass grave found in areas retaken from Russian troops, as fighting raged on in the country’s south and east. … Pictures of the destruction and civilian deaths in Bucha looked set to galvanise the United States and Europe into fresh sanctions against Moscow. …[and] … were … poised to overshadow peace talks ….”
Click here for: “Global outcry at civilian killings near Kyiv as fighting shifts east” – Reuters/ Marko Djurica, Abdelaziz Boumzar
You must log in to post a comment.