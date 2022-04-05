JRL NEWSWATCH: “Global outcry at civilian killings near Kyiv as fighting shifts east” – Reuters

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Global outrage spread … Monday at civilian killings in north Ukraine, including evidence of bound bodies shot at close range and a mass grave found in areas retaken from Russian troops, as fighting raged on in the country’s south and east. Pictures of the destruction and civilian deaths in Bucha looked set to galvanise the United States and Europe into fresh sanctions against Moscow. …[and] … were … poised to overshadow peace talks ….”

Click here for: “Global outcry at civilian killings near Kyiv as fighting shifts east” – Reuters/ Marko Djurica, Abdelaziz Boumzar


