JRL NEWSWATCH: “Germany Braces for Decades of Confrontation With Russia” – New York Times

“Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has begun warning Germans that they should prepare for decades of confrontation with Russia … that they must speedily rebuild the country’s military in case … Putin does not plan to stop at … Ukraine. Russia’s military, he has said …, is fully occupied with Ukraine. But if there is a truce, and [] Putin, Russia’s president, has a few years to reset, he thinks [Putin] will consider testing NATO’s unity. … Polls show that Germans want to see a more capable German military. But only 38 percent … said they wanted their country to be more involved in international crises, the lowest figure since … 2017 …. Of that group, 76 percent said the engagement should be primarily diplomatic, and 71 percent were against a military leadership role for Germany in Europe. German military officials recently set off a small outcry when they suggested that the country must be ‘kriegstüchtig,’ which roughly translates to the ability to fight and win a war. …”