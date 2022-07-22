JRL NEWSWATCH: “Foreign soldiers flocked to Ukraine after Russia invaded. Five months on, the fighting is taking a heavy toll” – NBC

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Relentless Russian bombings were ‘the closest thing I’ve ever seen to hell,’ an American who served several tours of the Middle East said.”

“… Despite the challenges, fighters [interviewed] … remained adamant about their commitment to pushing out the Kremlin’s forces. [They] admitted … that supply shortages, delays in receiving [promised Western] weapons … and communication frustrations have challenged their spirits …. Despite recent hardships, they all … see promising signals that Ukraine is working to address its weaknesses. Increased … training has made … once disorganized bands of Ukrainian volunteers into effective soldiers … [C]ycling out units on the front more often has helped keep soldiers fresh. … [Some] are seeing greater collaboration …. [Battlefield] effectiveness … appears to be buoyed by … American-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, … HIMARS. …  [A]rrival of high-powered military equipment promised by Western governments took months, but the recent [HIMARS] success … has expanded Ukraine’s missile range … allow[ing] them to strike well into Russian occupied territory. The Pentagon [just] committed to sending … more ….”

