JRL NEWSWATCH: “For Putin, the Great Prize Has Always Been Ukraine” – WSJ

“For the second time [in 2021], Western intelligence … [has] detected threatening Russian military moves along [Russia’s] border with Ukraine[,] [a]ccording to the Ukrainian government, … more than 115,000 troops, many in close proximity to the Donbas [conflict] …. [Western] [o]fficials … worry that Russia’s actions may be a prelude to invasion. [T]he Kremlin [also] slow[ed] additional natural gas deliveries to Europe when prices spiked … and … Moscow tested an antisatellite weapon … Then there is the [Belarus] migrant crisis … where … Lukashenko, tried to funnel Middle Easterners and others to … Poland[‘s] [border] as a payback for EU sanctions …. [Putin] appears to be testing Western resolve …. [Like the U.S.S.R., Putin has long-term] aims to establish a ring of satellite countries around Russia … and exert control over their domestic affairs and foreign policies ….”