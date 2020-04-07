JRL NEWSWATCH: “Five Patterns of the Putin Regime” – Institute of Modern Russia/ Olga Khvostunova

Vladimir Putin file photo with VOA logo; screen shot from video still

“On March 26, IMR launched the “Russia under Putin” project, which includes a timeline of the country’s key political developments over the last 20 years. This factual digest serves not only to refresh one’s memory but also to retrace the Putin regime’s evolution and its modus operandi. IMR’s Olga Khvostunova highlights the key patterns of this regime and explains what they mean. …”

Click here for: “Five Patterns of the Putin Regime” – Institute of Modern Russia/ Olga Khvostunova

 

