JRL NEWSWATCH: “Fear and Mayhem as Russia’s War Comes Home” – New York Times

“Abandoned cats and dogs roam vacant streets lined with blasted apartment buildings, rubble and crumpled cars in Shebekino, a Russian border town pounded by shelling from Ukraine. A hair salon still smoldered last week. Every window in the blackened carcass of the police headquarters was blown out. Almost all of the 40,000 inhabitants had fled, officials said. … Mounting attacks on the Russian side of the border have killed more than a dozen civilians and pushed tens of thousands of people into Belgorod, the [regional] capital …. A century of intermittent disaster and oppression have induced in many Russians a form of passive acceptance and patience that serve [] Putin well. … [H]e can still count on support from most of a population cowed by his increasingly repressive 23-year-old rule. …”