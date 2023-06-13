JRL NEWSWATCH: “Fear and Mayhem as Russia’s War Comes Home” – New York Times
“Attacks from Ukraine have killed at least a dozen Russian civilians and displaced thousands. But they have not fundamentally changed the calculus for Vladimir Putin.”
“Abandoned cats and dogs roam vacant streets lined with blasted apartment buildings, rubble and crumpled cars in Shebekino, a Russian border town pounded by shelling from Ukraine. A hair salon still smoldered last week. Every window in the blackened carcass of the police headquarters was blown out. Almost all of the 40,000 inhabitants had fled, officials said. … Mounting attacks on the Russian side of the border have killed more than a dozen civilians and pushed tens of thousands of people into Belgorod, the [regional] capital …. A century of intermittent disaster and oppression have induced in many Russians a form of passive acceptance and patience that serve [] Putin well. … [H]e can still count on support from most of a population cowed by his increasingly repressive 23-year-old rule. …”
Roger Cohen
