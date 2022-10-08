JRL NEWSWATCH: “Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos” – AP
“… Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used [a] new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, [according to] researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats …. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social … giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people. …”
