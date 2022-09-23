JRL NEWSWATCH: “Experts react: Putin gambles by escalating his war in Ukraine. What will happen next?” – Atlantic Council

“… Putin has taken a new, perilous step: mobilizing his military reserves. Amid a string of battlefield setbacks — and the announcement of fast-tracked ‘referendums’ … to annex territory … occupied in eastern Ukraine — Putin also reiterated … threats to use nuclear weapons …. We asked experts across the Atlantic Council for their reactions …. The U.S. and Ukraine should double down to win the war while deterring nuclear use …. Mobilization won’t fix Russia’s battlefield failures …. Annexation in eastern Ukraine is a step toward nuclear blackmail …. This is escalation born of desperation …. Putin’s careful escalation follows a series of setbacks …. Mobilization could give Putin an excuse for tactical retreat in southern Ukraine …. More poorly trained, fearful reservists on the battlefield could mean more Russian atrocities …. Rely on U.S. intelligence to call out Putin’s nuclear bluff ….”