JRL NEWSWATCH: “Europe’s energy crisis highlights dangers of reliance on Russia” – Atlantic Council

“Europe is currently in the grip of an unfolding energy crisis that is sparking questions over the role of … Putin’s Russia in exploiting rising demand, low supply, and geopolitical unpredictability. … Natural gas prices have soared by 600% …. [M]arket volatility is hitting key economic areas across Europe, from fertilizer plants to the food industry and health sector. The crisis has been … driven by … rising post-Covid demand, weather-related events, glitches at gas production plants [globally], and speculative trading on the EU’s emissions market. …  Russia’s decision not to transit more gas through Ukraine or to replenish its European storage sites has undoubtedly exacerbated the crisis. …”

