JRL NEWSWATCH: “EU Leaders Agree to $54 Billion Ukraine Aid Package as Hungary’s Orban Backs Down” – WSJ
“Ukraine aid decision comes against the backdrop of growing fears about Russia’s threat to Europe’s security”
“[EU] leaders agreed to a $54 billion budget aid package for Ukraine … Thursday, locking in financing … for the next four years … [a mix of long-term loans and grants,] a major boost for Ukraine, which could have started to run short of funds in coming weeks to pay for salaries, pensions and other basic services. … Ukraine is relying on still-blocked U.S. assistance to cover its full budget gap for 2024 and maintain military supplies. … [T]he Ukraine aid package could be reviewed in two years … to examine whether the assistance is still necessary. …”