JRL NEWSWATCH: “End the Invasion of Ukraine Now! Appeal by Russian studies specialists” – Change.org
“Geoffrey Roberts started this petition to Academics, Students and Members of the Public.”
“We the undersigned scholars of Russian studies wholeheartedly and unreservedly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call upon … Putin to cease the war immediately … withdraw his forces from Ukraine and be willing to negotiate a permanent peace. The invasion is Putin’s war, a war of choice not necessity. … We support sanctions … We support all forms of material and humanitarian aid for Ukraine … As Russian studies specialists we are dedicated to understanding Russia’s point of view. … But we say to our Russian friends and colleagues, to the Russian Government and to President Putin: this war is wrong and must end now. …”
