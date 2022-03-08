JRL NEWSWATCH: “End the Invasion of Ukraine Now! Appeal by Russian studies specialists” – Change.org

“We the undersigned scholars of Russian studies wholeheartedly and unreservedly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call upon … Putin to cease the war immediately … withdraw his forces from Ukraine and be willing to negotiate a permanent peace. The invasion is Putin’s war, a war of choice not necessity. … We support sanctions … We support all forms of material and humanitarian aid for Ukraine … As Russian studies specialists we are dedicated to understanding Russia’s point of view. … But we say to our Russian friends and colleagues, to the Russian Government and to President Putin: this war is wrong and must end now. …”