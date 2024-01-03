JRL NEWSWATCH: “Does Biden Want Ukraine to Win?” – Wall Street Journal

“… [W]hile Russia can strike anywhere in Ukraine, the U.S. has denied the Ukrainians the weapons they need to hit Russian targets, even in the parts of Ukraine that Russia occupies. This raises the question: Does [] Biden want Ukraine to win? … The administration has never made a clear commitment to a Ukrainian victory … liberat[ing] all its legally recognized territory and becom[ing] part of [NATO]. Perhaps the reason … is obvious: The Biden administration doesn’t want Ukraine to win. … [T]here are signs the administration wants to force a sordid deal on Kyiv … in which Ukrainians hand over large parts of their country, including Crimea …. Arming Ukraine with long-range systems would help Ukraine liberate Crimea and end the war sooner, saving lives on both sides. An administration that wants Ukraine to win should see that and act accordingly. If the Biden administration continues to hem and haw, after all we have seen in recent months, we can stop asking whether it wants Ukraine to win the war. The answer would be no.”