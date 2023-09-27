JRL NEWSWATCH: “Disinformation is a weapon regularly deployed in Russia’s war in Ukraine” – New York Times
“It is often hard to know when battlefield reports are false or why they may have been disseminated.”
“… [M]isdirection, disinformation and propaganda are weapons regularly deployed in Russia’s war in Ukraine to buoy spirits at home, demoralize the enemy or lead opponents into a trap. … Ukraine has deftly used misdirection …. Through the summer of 2022, multiple officials telegraphed a looming offensive to reclaim the city of Kherson, in the … south … [M]ilitary analysts said Russia redeployed troops from the northeast to bolster defenses in the south. Ukraine then staged a surprise attack in the northeastern Kharkiv region, breaking through thinly defended lines and forcing a chaotic retreat. The attack on the south continued, but at a slower pace, and Ukraine’s army reclaimed Kherson two months later. …”
