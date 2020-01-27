JRL NEWSWATCH: “Demographics” – BMB Russia

“Russia’s population declined for a second year in a row in 2019, Rosstat’s preliminary estimate reveals. An increase in migration failed to make up for the dwindling natural population, which fell by 286,000 in the first 11 months of 2019. On the whole, Russia’s population dropped almost 36,000 … [after a] nearly 100,000-person decline in 2018. Rosstat’s demographic forecast predicts … Russia’s natural population will decline at an increasing rate … hitting a peak of -583,500 people in 2026. … the influx of migrants won’t cover even half of the natural population decline. …”