JRL NEWSWATCH: “Defensive missile systems erected on Moscow rooftops” – The Guardian

“Missile systems designed to intercept aircraft and incoming missiles appear to have been deployed on top of several defence and administrative buildings in downtown Moscow, signalling that the Kremlin is preparing for a potential, if unlikely, attack being directed on the Russian capital. … The appearance of the defensive missile systems highlights Russia’s lack of success in the war. Mysterious explosions have taken place at military sites in Crimea, and at several airbases used by Russian strategic bombers last month deep inside Russian territory. Ukrainian officials have also said they have begun testing long-range drones that can travel up to … 621 miles[], potentially putting Moscow in striking distance. …”