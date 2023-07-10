JRL NEWSWATCH: “Deepening Poverty Grips Ukraine, Spurs Resilience” – WSJ

“… Russia’s invasion has pushed the number of Ukrainians living in poverty to nearly a quarter of the population, … the most acute economic hardship the country has experienced since independence in 1991. … One-fifth of the country is now reliant on humanitarian aid … with 44% of households saying they didn’t have enough money to meet essential needs. One-third of the population of 44 million is displaced within Ukraine or abroad … 2.4 million have lost their jobs. … [D]espite losing property and income, many Ukrainians say they have gained a sense of unity and belonging as society mobilizes … [for] the war. Priorities have also shifted from individual well-being to the survival of family members and the state. … Ukrainians have known hardship before: from the economic turmoil that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union to the Soviet famines, repressions and World War II. …”