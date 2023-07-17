JRL NEWSWATCH: “Daniil Medvedev gets the Wimbledon crowd behind him after missing last year because he is Russian” – AP

“Daniil Medvedev had to skip the Wimbledon tournament last year …. The 2021 U.S. Open champion was banned from the All England Club, just like every other Russian and Belarusian tennis player, because of the war in Ukraine. … [T]he 27-year-old Russian … achieved his best result at the grass-court Grand Slam this week … reaching the semifinals. …”

