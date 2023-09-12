JRL NEWSWATCH: “Chinese, Iranian automakers woo Russians after Western brands leave” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir
“The auto market is one of the few areas in Russia where Western sanctions had an immediate effect. Today, Russia’s car industry has been transformed, with new players, foreign and domestic, stepping to the fore.”
“… When Russia’s war against Ukraine began last year, virtually all Western automakers pulled out of the country, abandoning … investments, closing dealerships, and shredding … warranties for millions of Russian car owners. Domestic new car sales plunged … 60% within months … [E]ven production of Russia’s own … brands, such as … Lada, nearly ground to a halt amid … shortages of imported parts. But [MIMS trade fair] organizers say this year’s … was bigger than ever, with … Western companies [replaced] by scores of Chinese providers of auto parts and services, and a totally new presence of Iranian, Turkish, and Indian producers. … Russian manufacturer Avtotor, which formerly assembled BMWs and Kias … [in] Kaliningrad, showed off … Chinese models it will … be producing … [T]wo Iranian carmakers … announced plans to debut their products on the Russian market. …”
