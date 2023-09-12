JRL NEWSWATCH: “Chinese, Iranian automakers woo Russians after Western brands leave” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

“… When Russia’s war against Ukraine began last year, virtually all Western automakers pulled out of the country, abandoning … investments, closing dealerships, and shredding … warranties for millions of Russian car owners. Domestic new car sales plunged … 60% within months … [E]ven production of Russia’s own … brands, such as … Lada, nearly ground to a halt amid … shortages of imported parts. But [MIMS trade fair] organizers say this year’s … was bigger than ever, with … Western companies [replaced] by scores of Chinese providers of auto parts and services, and a totally new presence of Iranian, Turkish, and Indian producers. … Russian manufacturer Avtotor, which formerly assembled BMWs and Kias … [in] Kaliningrad, showed off … Chinese models it will … be producing … [T]wo Iranian carmakers … announced plans to debut their products on the Russian market. …”