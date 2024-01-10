JRL NEWSWATCH: “Can Ukrainian drone attacks hurt Russia? The country is stepping up its strikes on enemy bases, and on Crimea” – The Economist

“… Ukraine has mastered the production of short-range drones, which both sides have used extensively throughout the war. Now Ukraine is stepping up the development of drones that can strike more distant targets in Russia, Crimea and the Black Sea. These attacks typically involve around a dozen drones, often accompanying cruise missiles. Since December Ukraine has carried out some attacks with 30 or more drones, but the problem is producing large enough numbers of these weapons to hit hard. … Production is building up. … In December Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, said that Ukraine would produce 10,000 long-range drones in 2024. Drones that can be easily mass-produced will play a big part. … As Ukraine increases its supply of drones, it will need to think carefully about how to use them. …”