JRL NEWSWATCH: “Can the spread of war be stopped?” – Washington Post

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Russian Tactical Missile on Mobile Launcher, adapted from image featured by army.mil and defense.gov

“… Israelis and Palestinians have been battling for more than 50 years without gaining lasting security. Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine began as a fever dream of … Putin. He failed to conquer Kyiv … but the bloody war of attrition has cost Russia an … 320,000 casualties and Ukraine … 170,000 to 190,000. The biggest national security question for 2024 and beyond is how to craft new mechanisms that … combat the spread of war. Drums are already beating for future conflicts that would be far more deadly … a battle between the United States and China over Taiwan, for example, or a military campaign to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. … [D]eterrence is increasingly a one-way street. The United States acts with restraint, but its adversaries don’t … [such as with] Russian nuclear saber-rattling in the Ukraine conflict: America is checked from providing weapons that could prove escalatory, and Russia keeps on committing war crimes. …”

Click here for: “Can the spread of war be stopped?” – Washington Post/ David Ignatius

Leave a comment

Comment