JRL NEWSWATCH: “Can the spread of war be stopped?” – Washington Post

“… Israelis and Palestinians have been battling for more than 50 years without gaining lasting security. Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine began as a fever dream of … Putin. He failed to conquer Kyiv … but the bloody war of attrition has cost Russia an … 320,000 casualties and Ukraine … 170,000 to 190,000. The biggest national security question for 2024 and beyond is how to craft new mechanisms that … combat the spread of war. Drums are already beating for future conflicts that would be far more deadly … a battle between the United States and China over Taiwan, for example, or a military campaign to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. … [D]eterrence is increasingly a one-way street. The United States acts with restraint, but its adversaries don’t … [such as with] Russian nuclear saber-rattling in the Ukraine conflict: America is checked from providing weapons that could prove escalatory, and Russia keeps on committing war crimes. …”