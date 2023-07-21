JRL NEWSWATCH: “C.I.A. Chief Says Wagner Mutiny Revived Questions About Putin’s Rule” – New York Times



“… [C.I.A. Director] Burns … said that for much of the 36 hours of the [Wagner] rebellion last month, Russian security services, the military and decision makers ‘appeared to be adrift.’ ‘For a lot of Russians …, used to this image of Putin as the arbiter of order, the question was, “Does the emperor have no clothes?”‘ … ‘Or, at least, “Why is it taking so long for him to get dressed?”‘ … Burns’s remarks on the Kremlin’s paralysis during the uprising … built on comments … from … British [chief of MI6] Richard Moore, … who said the rebellion showed cracks in [] Putin’s rule. …”

Burns indicated that the United States had prior notice of a potential uprising.

He now suggests that Putin will try to preserve the existence of the Wagner forces and their combat readiness, but try to separate them from Prigozhin.

[featured photos further up are file photos; Prigozhin photos are from Prigozhin’s FBI Most Wanted poster]

