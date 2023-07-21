JRL NEWSWATCH: “BRICS Expansion Plan Draws Interest From More Than 40 Nations” – Bloomberg
- Twenty-two countries … have formally applied to join bloc
- Putin skipping summit out of consideration for BRICS: Sooklal
“More than 40 nations have indicated an interest in joining the BRICS bloc of major developing economies as it seeks to expand to grow its political clout, [according to Anil Sooklal,] South Africa’s ambassador to the group …. Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the BRICS in 2009 … [Then] South Africa joined [in 2010] …. South Africa proposed a further expansion in 2018 and discussions began in earnest last year, [according to Sooklal] …”
