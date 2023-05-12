JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden’s CIA Assist in the 2020 Presidential Election; The agency, not only retirees, turns out to have worked on the Hunter excuse letter.” – WSJ

“… It seems … [Joe] Biden … [on election day] owed thanks not only to a cabal of former intelligence officials, but [also] to the [CIA][,] … [according to the] [U.S.] House committees detailing the origins of the October 2020 disinformation letter about Hunter Biden’s laptop. … Joe Biden’s campaign helped engineer a statement from 51 former U.S. spies that claimed the laptop had ‘all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’ That letter provided Democrats, journalists and social-media companies the excuse to dismiss and censor evidence of Hunter’s influence peddling, removing an obstacle from [Joe Biden’s] path to victory. Now we find out that … an active CIA official joined the effort …. using government time and resources to scheme with outside partisans to assist in [] Biden’s victory …. [T]his CIA official was better placed to know there was no truth to the letter’s assertion. That very day, then-DNI John Ratcliffe — privy to all — had publicly said the intel community had nothing to support the claim that the laptop was ‘disinformation.’ …”