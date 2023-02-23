VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden vows to ‘defend literally every inch of NATO’ territory: ‘Article 5 is a sacred commitment'” – Fox
“President Biden said that countering Russia is not just about protecting Ukraine, but freedom itself”
“… Biden addressed the group of European nations known as the Bucharest Nine (B9) on Wednesday, stressing the need to stand up to Russian aggression and emphasizing the United States’ commitment to NATO allies. Biden’s appearance at the B9 meeting in Warsaw came as part of a European tour that [also] saw the president stop in Ukraine and meet with … Zelenskyy …. nearly one year … after Russia invaded Ukraine, kicking off a war that continues to rage ….”
