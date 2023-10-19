JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden is expected to request $100 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other crises” – New York Times

“… Biden [reportedly] is expected to ask Congress … to approve about $100 billion in emergency funds to arm Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan and fortify the U.S.-Mexico border …. The funding request, which lawmakers expect to receive by Friday morning, would cover a full year … aimed at insulating the security funding from … partisan spending battles that have hamstrung recent efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons and other assistance to beat back a Russian invasion. … [I]t is not clear how swiftly Congress might be able to pass such a bill. Legislative activity in the House has been at a standstill for more than two weeks, as Republican lawmakers struggle to elect a speaker. In the Senate … leaders are promising to move quickly ….”