JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden is expected to request $100 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other crises” – New York Times

“The emergency funding request to Congress, which would also include funds to fortify border security, is expected by Friday.”

“… Biden [reportedly] is expected to ask Congress … to approve about $100 billion in emergency funds to arm Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan and fortify the U.S.-Mexico border …. The funding request, which lawmakers expect to receive by Friday morning, would cover a full year … aimed at insulating the security funding from U.S. Capitol in Bright Sunlight… partisan spending battles that have hamstrung recent efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons and other assistance to beat back a Russian invasion. … [I]t is not clear how swiftly Congress might be able to pass such a bill. Legislative activity in the House has been at a standstill for more than two weeks, as Republican lawmakers struggle to elect a speaker. In the Senate … leaders are promising to move quickly ….”

Click here for: “Biden is expected to request $100 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other crises” – New York Times/ Karoun Demirjian

