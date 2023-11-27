JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden compares Russia’s actions in Ukraine to Holodomor famine” – Politico
“‘Putin is hurting the world’s most vulnerable communities, for Russia’s profit,’ Biden said.
“The White House on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine in a statement marking the anniversary of Holodomor, drawing parallels between Russia’s offensive and the 1930s Soviet-imposed famine that killed millions of Ukrainians. ‘Today, Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure is once more being deliberately targeted — this time by … Putin as part of his drive for conquest and power,’ … Biden said … further citing ‘the inhumane policies of Josef Stalin’ that included ‘death by hunger.’ …”