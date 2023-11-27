JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden compares Russia’s actions in Ukraine to Holodomor famine” – Politico

Agriculture, History, Soviet Union, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
Wheat in Field, adapted from image at usda.gov

“‘Putin is hurting the world’s most vulnerable communities, for Russia’s profit,’ Biden said.

“The White House on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine in a statement marking the anniversary of Holodomor, drawing parallels between Russia’s offensive and the 1930s Soviet-imposed famine that killed millions of Ukrainians. ‘Today, Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure is once more being deliberately targeted — this time by … Putin as part of his drive for conquest and power,’ … Biden said … further citing ‘the inhumane policies of Josef Stalin’ that included ‘death by hunger.’ …”

Click here for: “Biden compares Russia’s actions in Ukraine to Holodomor famine” – Politico

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
Leave a comment

Comment