JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belief or Betrayal? Ukraine’s Conscientious Objectors Face Hostility.” – New York Times

“… While these cases are few — and frequently dismissed by Ukrainians as a cloak for pro-Russian sympathies or just fear — they raise questions about respect for human rights in a country that up until the full-scale invasion allowed for ‘alternative service’ on religious grounds. … [T]o date only one conscientious objector has served jail time. Some objectors have received suspended sentences … [S]ome cases have not yet been resolved. … [C]onscientious objectors represent a tiny segment of a broader phenomenon creeping beneath the surface …. fatigue and wariness about the draft … [T]he pool for eager recruits has thinned, while mobilization has enlisted thousands. While countless Ukrainian men have taken drastic measures to dodge the draft, a subtler trend [reportedly] is also at play: … adjusting routines to avoid document checks or running into recruiters. …”