JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Ukraine Holds the Line in Donbas, Russian Fire Shatters Cities in Moscow’s Path” – WSJ

“In Bakhmut, cluster munitions injure civilians as the infrastructure is gradually destroyed.”

“… Russian artillery shells and rockets constantly rain on Bakhmut … destroying bit by bit a once elegant Ukrainian town of 72,000 … that used to be famous for … sparkling wines …. Russian forces started pushing toward Bakhmut more than a month ago, after seizing … Severodonetsk and Lysychansk … in Moscow’s last significant gain in the Donbas. Since then, Ukrainian forces have been holding the line, with heavy fighting … east of the road connecting Bakhmut to … Siversk …. Despite preparations for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region, the war’s main effort … continues in the Donbas. Roads are clogged with Ukrainian military traffic as fresh heavy weapons, troops and ammunition pour in. The 20-mile front … from Bakhmut to Siversk is a constant sequence of plumes … from artillery … and [resulting] fires ….”

