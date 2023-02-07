JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘As Long as Russia Has 6,000 Nuclear Warheads, It Will Remain a Threat'” – Der Spiegel

“DER SPIEGEL: … How might this war end?

Stent: Nobody knows … because neither side is interested in negotiations. The Russians still think they can control all of Ukraine. And the Ukrainians are not willing to give up territory that the Russians have taken since … February 24, 2022. ….

* * *

DER SPIEGEL: Will the threat from Russia automatically wane as its economic power diminishes? …

Stent: I fear that as long as Russia has 6,000 nuclear warheads and people like Putin are in charge in the Kremlin, it will remain a threat to its neighbors.

DER SPIEGEL: Do you think Putin is capable of using nuclear weapons if he feels backed into a corner?

Stent: I think he is absolutely capable of using nuclear weapons. The question is what he would gain from it? The use of a bomb wouldn’t give him any territory gains and would result in a powerful counter reaction from the U.S. military. Not in the sense of a nuclear counterstrike, but it would still be very painful. At the same time, it would alienate his key allies, China and India ….”