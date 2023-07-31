JRL NEWSWATCH: “Andriy Yermak: Next week, Ukraine will start negotiations with the United States on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees” – president.gov.ua
“Next week, Ukraine will begin negotiations with the United States on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Joint Declaration of Support …. These guarantees will be valid until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO. This was announced by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities …. Andriy Yermak emphasized [that] … Ukraine’s membership in NATO is the most reliable guarantee of security, but [that] while the war is ongoing … and [Ukraine] cannot join the Alliance, the Ukrainian state must secure reliable guarantees for the transition period. According to him, the year-long activities of the International Working Group co-chaired by Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen resulted in a Joint Declaration adopted by the leaders of the G7 and Ukraine in Vilnius. …”
[post appeared at president.gov.ua/en/news/ukrayina-nastupnogo-tizhnya-rozpochne-peregovori-zi-ssha-sho-84633 accessed July 31, 2023, dated July 30, 2023]
