JRL NEWSWATCH: “An Aid Package That Invests in American Security Goals” – New York Times

“…. A strong and free Ukraine, one that is capable of standing up to Russian aggression, is essential to peace and stability in Europe. If … Putin’s strategy of waiting for American resolve to falter is successful, he would then be in position to attack NATO allies and potentially draw American troops into a war ….”

Click here for: "An Aid Package That Invests in American Security Goals" – New York Times 12.8.23

 

