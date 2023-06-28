JRL NEWSWATCH: “After the rebellion, how well will Putin carry on his rule?” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir
“Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted rebellion didn’t topple President Vladimir Putin. But in its aftermath, it has launched debate over just how stable Mr. Putin’s hold on the country really is.”
“When oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin led his 25,000-strong Wagner private military forces into open insurrection against Russia’s Defense Ministry and Moscow elites … it looked like the kind of turning point that often occurs in Russian history. But then the rebellion fell apart within hours. Now [] Prigozhin appears set for exile in Belarus, and … Putin – who called the Wagner rebellion an act of treason and a ‘stab in the back’ – remains in power …. Yet a fierce debate has opened up … over what long-term repercussions might unfold …. The brief and peacefully resolved rebellion revealed deep divisions within Russia’s military establishment, and forced [] Putin to make awkward compromises with a powerful oligarch whom he had labeled a ‘traitor’ just one day earlier. …”
You must log in to post a comment.