JRL NEWSWATCH: “After the rebellion, how well will Putin carry on his rule?”  – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

“When oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin led his 25,000-strong Wagner private military forces into open insurrection against Russia’s Defense Ministry and Moscow elites … it looked like the kind of turning point that often occurs in Russian history. But then the rebellion fell apart within hours. Now [] Prigozhin appears set for exile in Belarus, and … Putin – who called the Wagner rebellion an act of treason and a ‘stab in the back’ – remains in power …. Yet a fierce debate has opened up … over what long-term repercussions might unfold …. The brief and peacefully resolved rebellion revealed deep divisions within Russia’s military establishment, and forced [] Putin to make awkward compromises with a powerful oligarch whom he had labeled a ‘traitor’ just one day earlier. …”