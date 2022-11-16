JRL NEWSWATCH: “Accounts of Torture Emerge From Kherson, Ukraine’s ‘City of Fear’” – New York Times
“Just days after the southern city of Kherson was liberated after eight months of Russian occupation, accounts of beatings, torture and disappearances are emerging.”
“Olena Naumova’s descent into two weeks of terror began in late August, when three Russian soldiers with automatic rifles banged on her door in … occupied … Kherson. She said they ordered her to turn over her gun. She had no gun. ‘”Don’t lie,”‘ … the Russians warned her. ‘”We will shock you with electricity. We will break your bones. We will put construction foam in your body.”‘ Stunned, [] Naumova, a kindergarten teacher who had posted some pro-Ukrainian videos, … felt herself go weightless as the soldiers threw a plastic bag over her head and dragged her to a car. … [T]hey took her to an underground prison … [S]he was interrogated, beaten and forced to hear screams emanating from other cells. …”
