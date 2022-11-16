JRL NEWSWATCH: “Accounts of Torture Emerge From Kherson, Ukraine’s ‘City of Fear’” – New York Times

“Olena Naumova’s descent into two weeks of terror began in late August, when three Russian soldiers with automatic rifles banged on her door in … occupied … Kherson. She said they ordered her to turn over her gun. She had no gun. ‘”Don’t lie,”‘ … the Russians warned her. ‘”We will shock you with electricity. We will break your bones. We will put construction foam in your body.”‘ Stunned, [] Naumova, a kindergarten teacher who had posted some pro-Ukrainian videos, … felt herself go weightless as the soldiers threw a plastic bag over her head and dragged her to a car. … [T]hey took her to an underground prison … [S]he was interrogated, beaten and forced to hear screams emanating from other cells. …”