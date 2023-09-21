JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Trip to Ukraine Clarified the Stakes. And They’re Huge.” – New York Times

“… [W]hen climate change, famine, health crises and so much more are stressing Planet Earth, the last thing humanity needed was to divert so much attention, collaborative energy, money and lives to respond to Putin’s war to make Ukraine a Russian colony again. Putin lately has stopped even bothering to justify the war …. [I]f Ukraine can escape this war … and … complete … anti-corruption and other regulatory reforms … required … to join the [EU], the brainpower, agricultural power and military power that Ukraine represents would serve as an important model and magnet for Russians wanting a different future, not to mention other shaky Balkan states. … [T]he [EU] … has managed to quietly build itself into its own kind of United States of Europe, another great center of free markets, free people democracy and … rule of law. … [While] the EU has plenty of its own problems managing day to day[] … considering Europe’s long history of fratricide, the EU is a quiet, boring miracle. Adding Ukraine … would make it only stronger. ….”