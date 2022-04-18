JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Russian Default Is Looming. A Bitter Fight Is Likely to Follow.” – New York Times

“Russia is ambling toward a major default on its foreign debt, a grim milestone … not seen since the Bolshevik Revolution … rais[ing] the prospect of years of legal wrangling and a global hunt … for Russian assets. The coming fight … probably pit[ting] Russia against big investors [globally] … raises murky questions over who gets to decide if a nation has actually defaulted in the rare case where sanctions have curbed a country’s ability to pay …. Russia does not appear likely to take the declaration of a default lightly. … [I]t would raise Russia’s cost of borrowing for years … effectively lock[ing] it out of international capital markets, weighing on an economy … already expected to contract sharply …. It would also be a stain on … [Putin’s] economic stewardship … underscor[ing] … costs Russia … incur[s] from its [Ukraine] invasion …. “