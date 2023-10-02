JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Growing Sense U.S. Aid for Ukraine Will Slow” – Bloomberg
“… If you’re … Zelenskiy … you’ll take little solace from … Biden’s earnest assurances that the U.S. ‘will not walk away’ …. [I]f you’re … Putin … you will draw the logical conclusion that Kyiv was … thrown under the bus when funding for Ukraine was left out of a spending bill to avert a government shutdown. … Washington is a Ukrainian lifeline … heading into another long winter. … [S]ome funding was front-loaded, but the changing mood in the U.S. ahead of 2024 elections is unmistakable. …”
