JRL NEWSWATCH: “25,000 medical students are sent out to help Russia’s COVID-struck hospitals” – Barents Observer/ Atle Staalesen

“… According to the federal healthcare chief, several regions are now running out of available hospital bed[s]. … About 270,000 additional hospital beds are now being prepared for new patients. But medical staff is increasingly … [facing a] shortage. According to [Russian Health Minister Mikhail] Murashko, students of medicine are now sent in great numbers to the crisis-ridden healthcare institutions. About 25,000 students have already been hired[] [i]n addition … [to] 16,000 young medics from internship programs, 8,000 teachers of medicine and 12,500 people with other medical competences. The number of new COVID cases on 13th November reached almost 22 thousand, the highest daily number in the country ever. …”