JRL NEWSWATCH: “21 Miles of Obstacles: The Ukrainian counteroffensive faces an enemy nearly as daunting as the Russians: the terrain” – New York Times

“… For Ukraine to retake territory … armored vehicles and infantry [] will need to traverse routes that Russia has extensively mined. Open fields and side roads will need to be cleared …. The West has supplied mine-clearing equipment, including explosive charges that can clear an open lane through a minefield. But … the task is [still] daunting. … [and reportedly] when mines have been cleared, Russians are quick to replace them. … Ukrainians … clear[ing] mines … will be under intense artillery, tank … and … helicopter fire. …[T]ree lines … border[ing] fields … are natural defensive points … camouflaging … tanks, anti-tank missile teams … infantry units. … [and sometimes] artillery and air defenses …. Well-trained Russian helicopter pilots can fly at tree level …. Russian forces have had ample time to construct a dense network of fortifications. … [with] trenches … frequently well built and deep … conceal[ed] … with tree limbs and logs ….”