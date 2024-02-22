JRL NEWSWATCH: “2024 ASEEES CONVENTION THEME: Liberation” – Association for Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies (ASEEES)

“ASEEES 56th Annual Convention

Virtual Convention, October 17-18, 2024

Boston Marriott Copley Place, November 21-24, 2024

Theme: Liberation

2024 ASEEES President: Vitaly Chernetsky, University of Kansas”

“Building on the productive discussions stimulated by the 2023 theme, decolonization, we offer liberation as the 2024 focus. … As our field is engaged in a profound reexamination of its history, of many previously held assumptions, and of systemic imbalances that led to the marginalization and silencing of many critical perspectives, the ASEEES Annual Convention provides a platform for us to engage in constructive discussion and formulate a vision for a more just, un-stereotyped, equality-minded, inclusive research agenda in Slavic, Eurasian, and East European Studies. This engagement can help us proactively seek out previously silenced and marginalized perspectives, and address instances of epistemic injustice both on an individual and on the systemic level. Russia’s current domestic authoritarian turn and neocolonial wars of aggression include not only physical violence, but also epistemic violence, an active agenda toward cultural destruction and an imposition of unfreedom. Engaging in a process of intellectual liberation is a crucial part of counteracting that. … Proposals from all disciplines and historical periods are welcome and encouraged. … Submission site will open early January 2024

Deadline: March 1, 2024“