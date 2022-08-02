JRL NEWSBLOG: “The U.S. has admitted 100,000 Ukrainian migrants. It must keep going.” – Washington Post

“The United States has now met … [a] goal … to legally admit ‘up to’ 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing … Putin’s blood-soaked invasion. That … shouldn’t mark the end of … [a] commitment to shar[e] the burden of the … humanitarian nightmare …. The administration … should prepare for another 100,000. … [M]any … allies have shouldered a greater refugee burden … in absolute numbers or … per capita …. Britain, Canada, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, France, Bulgaria, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands have … welcomed large [numbers] …. Even … Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, each with a population of fewer than 3 million[,] have accepted tens of thousands. The flood of … [refugees] … is a[n] [international] calamity inflicted … by [] Putin. … [treating] them not as suffering individuals but as leverage to force the West to cry uncle, and urge Ukraine to sue for peace. [Putin regards] the refugees [as something to be exploited like] … Russian gas and oil, which he seems likely to impede …”