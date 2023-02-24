IERES EVENT: The Russia Program Launch Event: A New Way to Study Russia – March 10 in Washington, D.C.

The George Washington University

The Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies invites you to:

The Russia Program Launch Event

A new way to study Russia

Friday, March 10, 2023

9:00am – 3:00pm EST

Elliott School of International Affairs

Lindner Conference Room 602

1957 E St. NW Washington, D.C. 20052

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the conventional ways of studying and understanding Russia. The Russia Program at GW is responding to contemporary challenges of studying Russia through the creation of a novel research ecosystem that renews our methodological toolkit, creates new knowledge commons, and focuses on key research questions.

We invite you to join us for the launch of The Russia Program at GW to hear from some of our experts on cutting-edge research methods and to engage in discussion on major issues within the field today.

Event Program

9:00 am – 9:15 am — Welcoming Remarks

Marlene Laruelle and Ivan Grek, Russia Program, IERES

9:15 am – 10:30 am—Panel I. Russian Journalism, In and Out

Chair: Jill Dougherty (Georgetown University, Former CNN Foreign Affairs Correspondent)

Mikhail Zygar (Founding Editor-in-Chief of Dozhd, Columnist for Der Spiegel)

Anna Zueva (Independent Journalist)

Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin (Proekt and Agentstvo)

10:30 am – 11:45 аm — Panel II. What the “Decolonizing” Prism is Telling Us… Or Not

Chair: Marlene Laruelle (George Washington University)

Madina Tlostanova (Linköping University)

Sergey Abashin (European University in St. Petersburg)

Ilya Budraitskis (University of California, Berkeley)

Guzel Yusupova (Carleton University)

11:45 am – 12:30 pm — Lunch

12:30 pm – 1:45 pm — Panel III. Reflecting on the Field of Russian Studies

Chair: Timothy Frye (Columbia University)

Gulnaz Sharafutdinova (King’s College London)

Artemy Magun (The European University at Saint-Petersburg)

Ivan Grek (George Washington University)

Tomila Lankina (London School of Economics)

1:45 pm – 3:00 pm — Panel IV. Digital Tools for the Study of Russia: The Prigozhin Galaxy Case Study

In partnership with GEODE, the leading French research on the Russian-speaking datasphere

Chair: Samuel Greene (Center for European Policy Analysis, King’s College London)

Marlene Laruelle (George Washington University)

Kevin Limonier (GEODE)

Maxime Audinet (IRSEM/CARISM, Paris II University)

Kélian Sanz Pascual (GEODE)

The Russia Program at GW condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

